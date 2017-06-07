New Transfer Talk header

Villarreal sign Newcastle United, Southampton target Ruben Semedo

Newcastle United and Southampton fail in their attempts to sign Ruben Semedo after the Portuguese defender left Sporting Lisbon to sign for Villarreal.
Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Newcastle United and Southampton have both missed out on the signing of defender Ruben Semedo.

It had been reported that both the Magpies and the Saints were keen on strengthening their backlines with the 23-year-old after he had impressed in Portugual's top flight.

However, it has now been revealed that he has signed a five-year deal to join Villarreal, with the fee said to be in the region of €14m (£12.19m).

The developments come as a blow to both sides who had identified the player as a key piece of business ahead of next season.

Semedo made a total of 30 appearances for Sporting during the most recent campaign, with six of his outings coming in the Champions League.

A general shot of St Mary's Stadium prior to Southampton's Premier League clash with Chelsea on October 30, 2016
Your Comments
