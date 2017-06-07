New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Derby County sign Hull City defender Curtis Davies

Curtis Davies for Hull on September 15, 2014
© Getty Images
Derby County begin their summer transfer business with the signing of Hull City defender Curtis Davies for an undisclosed fee.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 09:17 UK

Defender Curtis Davies has left Hull City to sign a two-year contract with Derby County.

Davies was part of the Tigers squad which were relegated from the Premier League this season but rather than remain at the KCOM Stadium, he has taken the opportunity to return to the Midlands with Derby.

The centre-back has already represented West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa, Leicester City and Birmingham City in the region, and he is hoping to earn another promotion to the top flight with the Rams after signing for an undisclosed fee.

The 32-year-old told the club's official website: "I spent four years with Hull; four years that I really enjoyed through the highs and the lows. I felt, though, that it was time for a new challenge for myself.

"It was all very quick but, the opportunity to play for this manager in a team which is very strong, I believe it's a good opportunity for us as a team to get back into the Premier League.

"We've seen what Derby can do and I believe, under this manager for a full season, the squad that we've got is more than capable of promotion or at least the play-offs."

Davies leaves Hull having made a total of 145 appearances in all competitions.

Tom Ince for Derby County on February 10, 2015
Read Next:
Derby slap £10m price tag on Ince?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Curtis Davies, Football
Your Comments
More Derby County News
Curtis Davies for Hull on September 15, 2014
Derby County sign Hull City defender Curtis Davies
 A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers withdraw from Andreas Weimann deal?
 George Boyd in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Derby County looking to sign Burnley midfielder George Boyd?
Derby slap £10m price tag on Ince?Rowett: 'I'm working hard on transfers'Stewart 'to leave Liverpool this summer'Live Coverage: Championship final dayDerby to extend Bent, Baird contracts
Team News: Fletcher starts for WednesdayWolves 'keen on Chris Martin'Rowett: 'Victory over Birmingham bittersweet'Rowett: 'We dominated in win over QPR'Result: Vydra keeps Derby's faint playoff hopes alive
> Derby County Homepage
More Hull City News
Curtis Davies for Hull on September 15, 2014
Derby County sign Hull City defender Curtis Davies
 Hull City's Andrew Robertson in action during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Andrew Robertson: 'No rush to decide Hull City future'
 Sports Mole logo
Four Championship clubs 'want Real Zaragoza's Angel Rodriguez'
Slutsky 'to be appointed Hull boss'West Ham join race to sign Grosicki?Marco Silva to raid former club Hull?Lambert in running for Hull City job?Newcastle, Watford keen on Grosicki?
Spurs, Everton to battle for Maguire?Watford confirm Marco Silva appointmentReport: Silva in advanced Watford talksHull chief 'respects' Marco Silva decisionHull City confirm Marco Silva departure
> Hull City Homepage



Tables
 