Defender Curtis Davies has left Hull City to sign a two-year contract with Derby County.

Davies was part of the Tigers squad which were relegated from the Premier League this season but rather than remain at the KCOM Stadium, he has taken the opportunity to return to the Midlands with Derby.

The centre-back has already represented West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa, Leicester City and Birmingham City in the region, and he is hoping to earn another promotion to the top flight with the Rams after signing for an undisclosed fee.

The 32-year-old told the club's official website: "I spent four years with Hull; four years that I really enjoyed through the highs and the lows. I felt, though, that it was time for a new challenge for myself.

"It was all very quick but, the opportunity to play for this manager in a team which is very strong, I believe it's a good opportunity for us as a team to get back into the Premier League.

"We've seen what Derby can do and I believe, under this manager for a full season, the squad that we've got is more than capable of promotion or at least the play-offs."

Davies leaves Hull having made a total of 145 appearances in all competitions.