Jonny Williams signs new Crystal Palace contract

Jonny Williams of Crystal Palace in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Sunderland at Selhurst Park on August 31, 2013
Crystal Palace midfielder Jonny Williams pens a new two-year contract at the club after returning from a season-long loan spell at Ipswich Town.
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 15:58 UK

Crystal Palace midfielder Jonny Williams has signed a new two-year contract at the club.

The 23-year-old spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Ipswich Town, but he was limited to just eight appearances at Portman Road having undergone a shoulder operation.

However, the Wales international has been handed another chance to impress at Palace next season after putting pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at the club until 2019.

"I am delighted to be signing this new contract at a club that holds a special place in my heart having been here since I joined the academy at the age of eight. I am looking forward to starting my 17th season at the club," he told the official Palace website.

"With the club's fifth season in the Premier League coming up I will be working hard through pre-season so I am ready for the challenge ahead at the start of another campaign."

Williams has not started a league match for Palace since 2013, spending time on loan at Ipswich, Nottingham Forest and MK Dons during that time.

Jonny Williams for Ipswich Town on October 5, 2014
