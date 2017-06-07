Crystal Palace midfielder Jonny Williams pens a new two-year contract at the club after returning from a season-long loan spell at Ipswich Town.

The 23-year-old spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Ipswich Town, but he was limited to just eight appearances at Portman Road having undergone a shoulder operation.

However, the Wales international has been handed another chance to impress at Palace next season after putting pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at the club until 2019.

"I am delighted to be signing this new contract at a club that holds a special place in my heart having been here since I joined the academy at the age of eight. I am looking forward to starting my 17th season at the club," he told the official Palace website.

"With the club's fifth season in the Premier League coming up I will be working hard through pre-season so I am ready for the challenge ahead at the start of another campaign."

Williams has not started a league match for Palace since 2013, spending time on loan at Ipswich, Nottingham Forest and MK Dons during that time.