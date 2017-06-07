New Transfer Talk header

Report: Cove Rangers star Blair Yule on Inverness Caledonian Thistle radar

General view of the Caledonian Stadium, home of Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC taken prior to the Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League match between Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC and Motherwell FC at The Tulloch Stadium on May 04, 2013
Inverness Caledonian Thistle are said to have joined the race to sign highly-rated Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle have joined the race for Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule, according to reports.

The highly-rated 25-year-old is out of contract at the Highland Football League club in the summer and is said to favour a move higher up the pyramid.

According to the Press and Journal, Caley have expressed an interest in signing Yule, despite the Scottish Championship side being managerless at present.

However, a number of other clubs are also reported to be tracking the player, including Dundee United, Peterhead, and Arbroath.

Yule had a spell on trial with Doncaster Rovers last season.

