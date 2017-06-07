Inverness Caledonian Thistle are said to have joined the race to sign highly-rated Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule.

The highly-rated 25-year-old is out of contract at the Highland Football League club in the summer and is said to favour a move higher up the pyramid.

According to the Press and Journal, Caley have expressed an interest in signing Yule, despite the Scottish Championship side being managerless at present.

However, a number of other clubs are also reported to be tracking the player, including Dundee United, Peterhead, and Arbroath.

Yule had a spell on trial with Doncaster Rovers last season.