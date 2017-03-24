Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Friday morning's headlines:

Lyon's Corentin Tolisso 'close to Juventus move'

A report claims that Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso closes on a move to Juventus, with the Italians putting a four-year contract offer on the table. Read more.

Chelsea, Real Madrid 'want Alex Sandro'

A report claims that Real Madrid and Chelsea will battle for the signature of Juventus defender Alex Sandro at the end of the season. Read more.

Report: Bayern Munich join Bernardo Silva race

A report claims that Bayern Munich want to sign AS Monaco attacker Bernardo Silva this summer ahead of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea. Read more.

Jamie O'Hara confirms Billericay Town move

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara joins non-league outfit Billericay Town on a deal until the end of the season. Read more.

Toby Alderweireld wants £100k-a-week deal at Tottenham Hotspur

A report claims that Belgian centre-back Toby Alderweireld wants £100,000 a week to sign a new deal with Tottenham Hotspur. Read more.

Sevilla's Vitolo talks-up Barcelona move

Sevilla attacker Vitolo says that "it would be very nice" to join Barcelona at the end of the season. Read more.

Manchester United 'closing on Antoine Griezmann'

A report claims that Manchester United are close to agreeing terms with Atletico Madrid over the transfer of Antoine Griezmann. Read more.

Miguel Moya signs new one-year Atletico Madrid deal

Spanish goalkeeper Miguel Moya signs a new one-year contract at La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid. Read more.

Ajax teenager Justin Kluivert plans out future

Ajax teenager Justin Kluivert says that he wants to play in the Premier League before making the move to his "dream club" Barcelona. Read more.

Florentino Perez: 'Karim Benzema best striker in world'

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insists that his club will not sell "the best number nine in the world" Karim Benzema this summer. Read more.

Florentino Perez refuses to rule out Kylian Mbappe bid

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez refuses to rule a move for AS Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe this summer. Read more.

Arda Turan "very happy at Barcelona"

Arda Turan denies suggestions that he will look to leave Barcelona at the end of the 2016-17 campaign. Read more.

Agent: 'No Alexandre Lacazette Atletico Madrid deal'

The agent of Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette denies that his client has an agreement in place to join Atletico Madrid this summer. Read more.

Borussia Dortmund: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can leave for "exorbitant price"

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang will be allowed to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer if a huge offer is made, club chief Hans-Joachim Watzke reveals. Read more.

Neymar: Philippe Coutinho "would totally fit in at Barcelona"

Neymar wants to see Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho join him at Barcelona in the summer, claiming that his style of play is ideally suited to the club. Read more.

Javier Tebas: 'Chinese Super League still has work to do'

La Liga chief Javier Tebas insists that the Chinese Super League are currently unable to convince the Spanish league's top players to move to China. Read more.

Report: Arsenal line up £25m Arda Turan bid

A report claims that Arsenal want to sign Barcelona attacker Arda Turan at the end of the season. Read more.

Sebastian Larsson "very relaxed" over Sunderland future

Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson says that he is "very relaxed" over his future at the Stadium of Light. Read more.

Harry Redknapp: 'Ross Barkley perfect for Tottenham Hotspur'

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp calls on Spurs to move for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley this summer. Read more.

Manchester United 'lead Jose Gimenez race'

A report claims that Manchester United are the favourites to sign Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez this summer. Read more.

In-demand teenager Ryan Sessegnon wants Fulham stay

Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon reveals that he plans to stay at Craven Cottage and help the club back into the Premier League. Read more.

Report: West Ham United want Jermain Defoe on a free

West Ham United believe that they can sign Jermain Defoe on a free transfer this summer if Sunderland are relegated from the Premier League, according to a report. Read more.

Diego Simeone: 'Antoine Griezmann could leave Atletico Madrid'

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone admits for the first time that Antoine Griezmann could leave the Vicente Calderon this summer. Read more.

Report: Jamie O'Hara to join Billericay Town

A report claims that former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara is close to joining non-league side Billericay Town. Read more.

Manchester United 'table £95m Kylian Mbappe bid'

Manchester United reportedly launch a £95m move for AS Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe, who has 19 goals this season. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers interested in signing Bakary Sako from Crystal Palace?

Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Bakary Sako could be on his way back to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer, with the Championship outfit seeking a loan deal. Read more.

Report: Manchester City preparing record Gianluigi Donnarumma bid

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is reportedly a summer transfer target for Manchester City, who could be willing to spend in excess of £100m to sign him. Read more.

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba to continue playing career Stateside?

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba is reportedly wanted by United Soccer League side Phoenix Rising, which could see him link up with ex-teammate Shaun Wright-Phillips. Read more.

Jonas Olsson leaves West Bromwich Albion after nine years at club

West Bromwich Albion confirm an end to Jonas Olsson's nine-year stint at the club, with the long-serving defender linking up with Swedish side Djurgardens IF on a free. Read more.

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere seeking move to Italian club?

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere will reportedly consider joining an Italian club at the end of the season, while a move to the Chinese Super League is also an option. Read more.