Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara joins non-league outfit Billericay Town on a deal until the end of the season.
Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has joined non-league outfit Billericay Town.

It was reported on Thursday afternoon that the 30-year-old, who had been without a club since leaving Gillingham last year, was close to joining the Essex outfit after talks with owner and manager Glenn Tamplin.

Former The Only Way is Essex cast member Mark Wright is also believed to have played a key role in O'Hara moving to Billericay, with the presenter said to be close to making a 20% investment in the club.

It is understood that O'Hara, who will join former England international Paul Konchesky at the non-league side, has signed a contract until the end of the season.

O'Hara represented Tottenham between 2005 and 2011 before leaving to join Wolverhampton Wanderers.

