Report: Jamie O'Hara to join Billericay Town

Jamie O'Hara of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action during the npower Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Amex Stadium on May 4, 2013
A report claims that former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara is close to joining non-league side Billericay Town.
Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara is reportedly heading for non-league side Billericay Town.

The 30-year-old, who has been without a club since leaving Gillingham last year, represented Tottenham between 2005 and 2011 before leaving to join Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It had been thought that the former England Under-21 international would soon announce his retirement to focus on a TV career, but according to The Mirror, the midfielder is set to join former England international Paul Konchesky at Billericay.

The same report claims that O'Hara has been convinced to join the non-league club by former TOWIE cast member Mark Wright, who is said to be close to making a 20% investment in the Essex outfit.

Wright, who made his name in reality TV and has since established himself as a successful presenter, is close friends with Billericay owner Glenn Tamplin, who also currently manages the non-league outfit.

Tamplin has made the report linking O'Hara with a move to Billericay as his 'Pinned Tweet' on his Twitter account.

