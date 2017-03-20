A report claims that former TOWIE star Mark Wright is in talks with Billericay Town FC over a 20% investment in the Essex club.

Wright, who made his name in reality TV and has since established himself as a successful presenter, is close friends with Billericay owner Glenn Tamplin, who also currently manages the non-league outfit.

Tamplin showed his commitment to the cause by shelling out to bring former England international Paul Konchesky to the club earlier this month, and it is understood that plans for a new stadium are already in place.

Wright spent time with West Ham United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur during his youth, while the 30-year-old impressed representing England in last year's Soccer Aid clash against the Rest of the World.

A source told The Sun: "Mark has always loved football and is known for being a talented player, but obviously he never quite made it to the big time. He sees this as a great way to get involved with the sport and hopes to make a real impact.

"They're very ambitious about where the club could end up. Glenn and Mark have been friends for some time. Glenn believes ­having a famous face involved could give the club a publicity boost so he proposed the deal. He is a steel magnate worth about £50m so he can ­certainly afford it."

Billericay Town, who have plans to rise into the Football League, currently compete in the Isthmian League Premier Division.