Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara will appear in the next edition of Celebrity Big Brother, according to a report.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has signed up to appear on Celebrity Big Brother, according to a report.

The 30-year-old is currently without a club after leaving Gillingham by mutual consent in September following his failure to recover from an ongoing injury.

O'Hara, who has also played for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Blackpool and Fulham, would follow in the footsteps of ex-wife Danielle Lloyd - who starred on CBB in 2007 - were he to appear on the reality show.

English newspaper The Sun quotes a source as saying: "Jamie is the big surprise signing for this year's series. It's not been an easy decision for him to make but with all his injuries he needs to be earning some money.

"As it's a new stars versus old stars series, there have been attempts to sign Danielle as well. Obviously there is no love lost before the pair so it could be explosive if both appear."

Neil Ruddock and Vinnie Jones have so far been the only footballers who have appeared on the show.