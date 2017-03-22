Billericay Town are reportedly close to completing the signing of former England and West Ham United striker Carlton Cole.

The Essex-based club have already completed the signing of Paul Konchesky in recent weeks, and it now appears that Cole will become the second former England international to make the switch to New Lodge.

According to The Sun, the 33-year-old is in line to link up with the the eighth club of his career after a disappointing spell in the United States with Sacramento Republic.

Cole spent almost a decade at West Ham but since leaving the club in 2015, he has made just five appearances on British soil, all of which came during a period with Celtic.

Billericay currently sit in ninth position in the Ryman Premier League