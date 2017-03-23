New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Miguel Moya signs new one-year Atletico Madrid deal

Miguel Angel Moya for Atletico Madrid on August 19, 2014
© Getty Images
Spanish goalkeeper Miguel Moya signs a new one-year contract at La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Miguel Moya has put pen to paper on a new one-year contract at Atletico Madrid.

Earlier this month, the 32-year-old goalkeeper revealed that he had reached an agreement with Atletico over a 12-month extension to his current deal, which was due to expire at the end of the current season.

Atletico have now confirmed the new one-year deal, with Moya committing his future to the Madrid outfit until the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

"I am happy because I am where I want to be," he told the club's official website.

Moya joined Atletico from Getafe in the summer of 2014 and has largely acted as back-up to Jan Oblak during his time in Madrid. The Spaniard, however, has already made 16 Atletico appearances this season.

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Read Next:
Simeone: 'Griezmann could leave Atleti'
>
View our homepages for Miguel Moya, Jan Oblak, Football
Your Comments
More Atletico Madrid News
Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Diego Costa not ruling out Chelsea exit after admitting to Antonio Conte bust-up
 Miguel Angel Moya for Atletico Madrid on August 19, 2014
Miguel Moya signs new one-year Atletico Madrid deal
 Jose Gimenez for Atletico Madrid on January 7, 2015
Manchester United 'lead Jose Gimenez race'
Man United 'closing on Griezmann'Agent: 'No Lacazette Atletico deal'Simeone: 'Griezmann could leave Atleti'Griezmann: 'I could play for Real, Barca'Balague: 'Griezmann happy at Atletico'
Griezmann: 'I am happy at Atletico'Leicester to face Atletico in CL quartersResult: Atletico ease into last eight of CLTeam News: Three up top for Atleti against BayerLive Commentary: Atletico 0-0 Bayer - as it happened
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid27205271284365
2Barcelona28196381255663
3Sevilla28176552341857
4Atletico MadridAtletico28167552232955
5Villarreal28139639201948
6Real Sociedad28153104239348
7Athletic Bilbao28135103532344
8EibarEibar2811894439541
9Espanyol28101084039140
10AlavesAlaves28101082933-440
11Celta Vigo27115114045-538
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2898114445-135
13Real Betis2887133144-1331
14Valencia2886143851-1330
15Malaga2869133345-1227
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2869133143-1227
17Leganes2868142241-1926
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2856173157-2621
19Granada2847172558-3319
20Osasuna2818192867-3911
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 