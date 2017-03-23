Spanish goalkeeper Miguel Moya signs a new one-year contract at La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid.

Miguel Moya has put pen to paper on a new one-year contract at Atletico Madrid.

Earlier this month, the 32-year-old goalkeeper revealed that he had reached an agreement with Atletico over a 12-month extension to his current deal, which was due to expire at the end of the current season.

Atletico have now confirmed the new one-year deal, with Moya committing his future to the Madrid outfit until the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

"I am happy because I am where I want to be," he told the club's official website.

Moya joined Atletico from Getafe in the summer of 2014 and has largely acted as back-up to Jan Oblak during his time in Madrid. The Spaniard, however, has already made 16 Atletico appearances this season.