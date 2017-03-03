Experienced goalkeeper Miguel Moya reveals that he has 'agreed' a new one-year contract at Atletico Madrid.

The 32-year-old's current deal at the Vicente Calderon is due to expire at the end of the season, but the club's number two goalkeeper has announced that he will pen a fresh 12-month deal in the Spanish capital.

"We want to be relaxed about this," Moya told Cadena Ser. "Atleti knew that I wanted to stay and I knew that Atleti wanted me to stay. It has been simple, this week or next week I will sign the contract. There is an agreement, there is no problem."

Moya joined Atletico from Getafe in the summer of 2014 and has largely acted as back-up to Jan Oblak during his time with the Madrid giants.

The Spaniard, however, has already made 16 Atletico appearances this season due to a Oblak's shoulder problems.