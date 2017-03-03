New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Miguel Moya confirms Atletico Madrid "agreement"

Miguel Angel Moya for Atletico Madrid on August 19, 2014
© Getty Images
Experienced goalkeeper Miguel Moya reveals that he has 'agreed' a new one-year contract at Atletico Madrid.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Miguel Moya has revealed that he has 'agreed' a new contract at Atletico Madrid.

The 32-year-old's current deal at the Vicente Calderon is due to expire at the end of the season, but the club's number two goalkeeper has announced that he will pen a fresh 12-month deal in the Spanish capital.

"We want to be relaxed about this," Moya told Cadena Ser. "Atleti knew that I wanted to stay and I knew that Atleti wanted me to stay. It has been simple, this week or next week I will sign the contract. There is an agreement, there is no problem."

Moya joined Atletico from Getafe in the summer of 2014 and has largely acted as back-up to Jan Oblak during his time with the Madrid giants.

The Spaniard, however, has already made 16 Atletico appearances this season due to a Oblak's shoulder problems.

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Read Next:
Aspas: 'Griezmann has tough decision'
>
View our homepages for Miguel Moya, Jan Oblak, Football
Your Comments
More Atletico Madrid News
Fernando Torres gives the thumbs-up after leaving hospital on March 3, 2017
Fernando Torres thankful for support after head injury
 Fernando Torres gives the thumbs-up after leaving hospital on March 3, 2017
Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres leaves hospital
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Manchester United interested in Harry Kane?
Moya confirms Atletico "agreement"Aspas: 'Griezmann has tough decision'Torres 'saved from swallowing tongue'Enrique: 'Poor playing surface benefited Barca'Result: Messi fires Barca top of La Liga
Live Commentary: Atletico 1-2 Barcelona - as it happenedReport: Godin to return for AtleticoAtletico 'planning goodbye concert'Atletico want Griezmann for 'one more year'Keane urges Man Utd to sign Griezmann
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona25176271215057
2Real Madrid24175263253856
3Sevilla25174449292055
4Real Sociedad2615384236648
5Atletico MadridAtletico25137545222346
6Villarreal25119536191742
7EibarEibar2511684133839
8Athletic Bilbao2511593130138
9Espanyol259973533236
10Celta Vigo2410593939035
11AlavesAlaves258982531-633
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2578103539-429
13Valencia2585123543-829
14Real Betis2576122741-1427
15Malaga2568113242-1026
16Leganes2556142040-2021
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2448122740-1320
18Granada2547142453-2919
19Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2545162754-2717
20Osasuna2517172559-3410
> Full Version
 