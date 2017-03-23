Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insists that his club will not sell "the best number nine in the world" Karim Benzema this summer.

Benzema has only managed eight La Liga goals for Real Madrid this term, and it has been claimed that Los Blancos are prepared to sell the Frenchman this summer in a bid to freshen their attack.

Perez, however, has lavished praise on the "exemplary" 29-year-old, claiming that the striker "is a mix of [Zinedine] Zidane and Ronaldo".

"Karim is a mix of Zidane and Ronaldo. He is the best number nine in the world," Perez told Radio Montecarlo. "I am convinced that he will stay and while now we do not talk about renewals, if it was up to me, I would keep him here during his whole sporting life. I am very happy with Benzema and he has exemplary behaviour."

Perez has also talked-up the possibility of pairing Benzema, who joined Real Madrid from Lyon in 2009, with in-demand AS Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe at the Bernabeu next season.