Wolverhampton Wanderers interested in signing Bakary Sako from Crystal Palace?

Bakary Sako of Crystal Palace in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at Selhurst Park on August 22, 2015
Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Bakary Sako could be on his way back to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer, with the Championship outfit seeking a loan deal.
Wolverhampton Wanderers have not given up hope of luring Crystal Palace attacker Bakary Sako back to Molineux in the summer, according to a report.

The 28-year-old, who scored 38 times in three seasons for Wanderers before departing on a free transfer in 2015, is said to have been the subject of a loan bid in the January window.

It is claimed by the Express & Star that Wolves fell short with that previous approach but could now return with an offer at the end of the season, although the Mali international is low down their list of priorities.

A loan deal is said to be unlikely, too, so the two teams will have to thrash out a loan agreement if Sako is to return to the West Midlands, two years after departing the club.

Sako has also previously been linked with a £4m move to Championship sides Derby County and Birmingham City, having failed to hold down a spot at Selhurst Park.

Patrick Bamford in action for Crystal Palace on July 23, 2015
