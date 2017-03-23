New Transfer Talk header

Toby Alderweireld wants £100k-a-week deal at Tottenham Hotspur

Toby Alderweireld applauds at the end of the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
A report claims that Belgian centre-back Toby Alderweireld wants £100,000 a week to sign a new deal with Tottenham Hotspur.
Toby Alderweireld reportedly wants £100,000 a week to sign a new deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Belgian international is currently on £50,000 a week at White Hart Lane, although it had been thought that a rise of £25,000 on his weekly packet would see the centre-back sign on the dotted line.

However, according to the London Evening Standard, Alderweireld wants to keep in line with Tottenham's top earners Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris, and is demanding £100,000 a week to pen a new five-year contract in the English capital.

The 27-year-old, who joined Spurs from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015, is fast closing on 100 Premier League appearances - 28 of which came during a loan spell at Southampton during the 2014-15 campaign.

Alderweireld's current deal at White Hart Lane is due to expire in the summer of 2019.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in action during his side's Champions League Group E clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
