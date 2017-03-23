New Transfer Talk header

Florentino Perez refuses to rule out Kylian Mbappe bid

Real Madrid CF president Florentino Perez gives a press conference at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on November 23, 2015
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez refuses to rule a move for AS Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has refused to rule out the possibility of making a move for AS Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Mbappe scored his 18th and 19th goals of the season in Monaco's 3-0 win over Caen on Sunday afternoon, and the 18-year-old has now netted 14 times in his last 12 appearances for the Ligue 1 club.

Manchester United have been linked with a £95m bid for the attacker, but Real Madrid are also believed to be in the hunt, and Perez has talked-up a possible move this summer.

"A duo of Benzema and Mbappe?" Perez told Radio Montecarlo. "Everything is possible, but at this time of the season, I don't want to talk about that."

Mbappe, who has also been linked with Barcelona and Arsenal, is expected to make his senior debut for France against either Luxembourg or Spain.

Marcelo Brozovic celebrates scoring durante la Serie A partita tra Inter e Napoli il April 16, 2016
