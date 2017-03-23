Real Madrid president Florentino Perez refuses to rule a move for AS Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has refused to rule out the possibility of making a move for AS Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Mbappe scored his 18th and 19th goals of the season in Monaco's 3-0 win over Caen on Sunday afternoon, and the 18-year-old has now netted 14 times in his last 12 appearances for the Ligue 1 club.

Manchester United have been linked with a £95m bid for the attacker, but Real Madrid are also believed to be in the hunt, and Perez has talked-up a possible move this summer.

"A duo of Benzema and Mbappe?" Perez told Radio Montecarlo. "Everything is possible, but at this time of the season, I don't want to talk about that."

Mbappe, who has also been linked with Barcelona and Arsenal, is expected to make his senior debut for France against either Luxembourg or Spain.