New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United 'table £95m Kylian Mbappe bid'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Manchester United launch a £95m move for AS Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe, who has 19 goals this season.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 13:14 UK

Manchester United have reportedly launched a £95m move for AS Monaco attacker Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe scored his 18th and 19th goals of the season in Monaco's 3-0 win over Caen on Sunday afternoon, and the 18-year-old has now netted 14 times in his last 12 appearances for the Ligue 1 club.

Man United, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all been linked with a move, although the teenager played down the speculation when questioned on his future at the weekend.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is said to be intent on signing the forward this summer, however, and according to Cadena Cope, Man United have launched a £95m offer for the Frenchman as they look to flex their financial muscle once again.

It is understood that Real Madrid are Man United's biggest rivals for the Frenchman's signature.

Toulouse's Italian-Argentinian midfielder Oscar Trejo vies with Monaco's French Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Monaco on August 22, 2015
Read Next:
Chelsea 'agree terms with Bakayoko'
>
View our homepages for Kylian Mbappe, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Manchester United 'table £95m Kylian Mbappe bid'
 A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United youngster in demand on international stage?
 A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Ander Herrera hails "genius" teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Simeone: 'Griezmann could leave Atleti'Fellaini 'installs barber shop in mansion'Man Utd 'monitoring Jordi Alba situation'Ferguson: 'Schweinsteiger has plenty left'Ferguson: 'Man Utd have great chance to win EL'
Zlatan: 'Guardiola feud motivates me'Herrera hints David de Gea could leavePhil Jones facing four-week layoff?Report: Rooney likely to join EvertonMan Utd to face Man City in pre-season
> Manchester United Homepage
More AS Monaco News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Manchester United 'table £95m Kylian Mbappe bid'
 Toulouse's Italian-Argentinian midfielder Oscar Trejo vies with Monaco's French Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Monaco on August 22, 2015
Chelsea 'agree personal terms with Tiemoue Bakayoko'
 Lorient's French defender Vincent Le Goff (L) vies with Lille's French defender Djibril Sidibe during the French L1 football match between Lille OSC and FC Lorient on December 12, 2015 at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern france
AS Monaco defender Djibril Sidibe wary of move to Premier League
Arsenal, Chelsea interested in Brozovic?Report: Arsenal to replace Ozil, SanchezKylian Mbappe "very calm" over interestBalague: 'Every club wants Mbappe'Marquinhos wants Mbappe at PSG
Chelsea to swoop for Monaco duo?Zidane: 'Mbappe turned down Madrid for Monaco'Man Utd, Arsenal 'scout Tiemoue Bakayoko'Leicester to face Atletico in CL quartersResult: Man City exit Champions League on away goals
> AS Monaco Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 