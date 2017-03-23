A report claims that Manchester United launch a £95m move for AS Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe, who has 19 goals this season.

Manchester United have reportedly launched a £95m move for AS Monaco attacker Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe scored his 18th and 19th goals of the season in Monaco's 3-0 win over Caen on Sunday afternoon, and the 18-year-old has now netted 14 times in his last 12 appearances for the Ligue 1 club.

Man United, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all been linked with a move, although the teenager played down the speculation when questioned on his future at the weekend.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is said to be intent on signing the forward this summer, however, and according to Cadena Cope, Man United have launched a £95m offer for the Frenchman as they look to flex their financial muscle once again.

It is understood that Real Madrid are Man United's biggest rivals for the Frenchman's signature.