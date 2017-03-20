AS Monaco attacker Kylian Mbappe says that he is "very calm" amid the widespread speculation surrounding his future.

AS Monaco attacker Kylian Mbappe has insisted that he is remaining "very calm" amid speculation that a number of European heavyweights want to sign him at the end of the season.

Mbappe scored his 18th and 19th goals of the season in Monaco's 3-0 win over Caen on Sunday afternoon, and the 18-year-old has now netted 14 times in his last 12 appearances for the Ligue 1 club.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all reportedly interested in signing the teenager, but Mbappe has claimed that he is not getting carried away with the attention.

"I would not say that what I do is extraordinary. I would just say that I am able to do what I know best. I would not say it's extraordinary. Extraordinary is a player who can score 60 goals. There are not a lot. Otherwise I think we would overuse the term," Mbappe told reporters.

"I would not say it's amazing but I'm on a good run. Sorry, but I do not look at what the English press say. I remain very calm around this attention I get. I get up in the morning and I go to practice like everyone else. I try to work to improve myself every day and I try to do on the pitch what I do during the training sessions. For now, it works well."

Mbappe scored in both legs of Monaco's last-16 Champions League clash with Manchester City, which Leonardo Jardim's side won on away goals to book a quarter-final date with Borussia Dortmund.