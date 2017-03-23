New Transfer Talk header

Jonas Olsson leaves West Bromwich Albion after nine years at club

Jonas Olsson of West Bromwich Albion during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Britannia Stadium on August 29, 2015
West Bromwich Albion confirm an end to Jonas Olsson's nine-year stint at the club, with the long-serving defender linking up with Swedish side Djurgardens IF on a free.
Thursday, March 23, 2017

West Bromwich Albion have announced that Jonas Olsson's near decade-long stint at The Hawthorns has come to an end, after agreeing to let him return to Swedish football.

The 34-year-old, who leaves the West Midlands after nine years with the club, is to link up with Swedish top-flight outfit Djurgardens IF ahead of the start of the new season next week.

A decision was reached between club and player to terminate his contract, which had just a few months left to run, and he is now able to return to his homeland on a free transfer.

"It's all happened so quickly I've not had chance to say a proper farewell to so many people," he told the club's official website. "I will be back at the first chance to do that. But I'm really grateful to the club for helping me sort out this transfer.

"I still feel I have a few good years in me but such is the quality of the competition at Albion for places in my position, it was getting harder and harder to see a first team opportunity. Albion has been and will always be a huge part of my life and it is great to feel I am leaving it in such a strong position."

Olsson joined the Baggies from Dutch side NEC in 2008 and went on to make a total of 253 appearances, including 194 starts in the Premier League - seven of which came during the 2016-17 season.

Tony Pulis calls the shots during the Premier League game between Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion on April 9, 2016
Jonas Olsson leaves West Bromwich Albion after nine years at club
