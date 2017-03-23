Arda Turan "very happy at Barcelona"

Arda Turan denies suggestions that he will look to leave Barcelona at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Arda Turan has insisted that he has no intention of leaving Barcelona at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old, who arrived at Barcelona from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015, has been strongly linked with a move to the Chinese Super League over the last few months.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have also been credited with an interest in the £25m-rated attacker as they prepare for the potential loss of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Turan, however, has insisted that he is "very happy at Barcelona" and is not looking to leave the Spanish champions despite only starting 13 La Liga matches during the 2016-17 campaign.

"Not only China there also other transfer speculations about me. But I am very happy at Barcelona and I want to stay until the end of my contract," Turan told Fanatik.

Turan has netted 13 times in 29 appearances for Barcelona this season.