A report claims that Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso closes on a move to Juventus, with the Italians putting a four-year contract offer on the table.

Juventus are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Lyon for the transfer of Corentin Tolisso.

The 22-year-old, who has also previously been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea, has scored 11 times in all competitions for his French club during the 2016-17 campaign.

Tolisso's impressive form has seen him earn a call into the latest France squad, and it is expected that the midfielder will make his international bow against Luxembourg on Saturday night.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Tolisso will be on the move in the summer transfer window, with Italian champions Juventus close to agreeing a four-year contract with a player that is also capable of operating at right-back.

Tolisso, who came through the youth system at Lyon, has made 150 appearances for his Ligue 1 side since debuting during the 2013-14 campaign.