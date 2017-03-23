New Transfer Talk header

Lyon's Corentin Tolisso 'close to Juventus move'

Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette (R) celebrates with Lyon's French midfielder Corentin Tolisso (L) after scoring a goal during the French first division L1 football match against Nice on November 1, 2014
A report claims that Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso closes on a move to Juventus, with the Italians putting a four-year contract offer on the table.
Juventus are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Lyon for the transfer of Corentin Tolisso.

The 22-year-old, who has also previously been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea, has scored 11 times in all competitions for his French club during the 2016-17 campaign.

Tolisso's impressive form has seen him earn a call into the latest France squad, and it is expected that the midfielder will make his international bow against Luxembourg on Saturday night.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Tolisso will be on the move in the summer transfer window, with Italian champions Juventus close to agreeing a four-year contract with a player that is also capable of operating at right-back.

Tolisso, who came through the youth system at Lyon, has made 150 appearances for his Ligue 1 side since debuting during the 2013-14 campaign.

Lyon's French midfielder Corentin Tolisso vies with Arsenals Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey during the pre-season friendly football match between Arsenal and Lyon at The Emirates Stadium in north London on July 25, 2015
