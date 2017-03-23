A report claims that Bayern Munich want to sign AS Monaco attacker Bernardo Silva this summer ahead of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Silva's club teammate Kylian Mbappe has drawn most of the attention in recent weeks, with the 18-year-old said to be a transfer target for all of the major players in European football this summer.

Silva has six goals and seven assists for Monaco in Ligue 1 this season, however, and the 22-year-old has also impressed during the club's run to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

It had been thought that Man United, Chelsea and Real Madrid were locked in a three-way fight for the signature of the Portuguese international this summer, but according to reports in Germany, Bayern are preparing a £70m bid for the attacker.

Silva has scored twice in seven Champions League appearances for Monaco this term.