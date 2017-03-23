New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Bayern Munich join Bernardo Silva race

Monaco's Portuguese midfielder Silva Bernardo celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Nice (OGC Nice) vs Monaco (ASM) on february 20, 2015
© Getty Images
A report claims that Bayern Munich want to sign AS Monaco attacker Bernardo Silva this summer ahead of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 22:07 UK

Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to battle Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid for the signature of AS Monaco attacker Bernardo Silva at the end of the season.

Silva's club teammate Kylian Mbappe has drawn most of the attention in recent weeks, with the 18-year-old said to be a transfer target for all of the major players in European football this summer.

Silva has six goals and seven assists for Monaco in Ligue 1 this season, however, and the 22-year-old has also impressed during the club's run to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

It had been thought that Man United, Chelsea and Real Madrid were locked in a three-way fight for the signature of the Portuguese international this summer, but according to reports in Germany, Bayern are preparing a £70m bid for the attacker.

Silva has scored twice in seven Champions League appearances for Monaco this term.

Danny Drinkwater celebrates scoring Leicester City's second goal against Liverpool on February 27, 2017
Read Next:
Leicester to face Atletico in CL quarters
>
View our homepages for Bernardo Silva, Kylian Mbappe, Football
Your Comments
More Bayern Munich News
Monaco's Portuguese midfielder Silva Bernardo celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Nice (OGC Nice) vs Monaco (ASM) on february 20, 2015
Report: Bayern Munich join Bernardo Silva race
 Gylfi Sigurdsson of Swansea City celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Norwich City at Liberty Stadium on March 5, 2016
Swansea City star Gylfi Sigurdsson dreams of playing for a "big club"
 Danny Drinkwater celebrates scoring Leicester City's second goal against Liverpool on February 27, 2017
Leicester City to face Atletico Madrid in Champions league quarter-finals
Bayern 'want Liverpool target Brandt'Report: Muller wants Man United moveLiverpool to face Bayern in friendly?Bayern: 'Joshua Kimmich not for sale'Hoeness: 'Bayern to focus on own talent'
Kimmich "not satisfied" with playing timeBayern, PSG want Napoli's Ghoulam?Alonso: 'Liverpool made me into a man'Wenger takes blame for Bayern collapseXabi Alonso bids "farewell" to football
> Bayern Munich Homepage
More AS Monaco News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Manchester United 'table £95m Kylian Mbappe bid'
 Monaco's Portuguese midfielder Silva Bernardo celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Nice (OGC Nice) vs Monaco (ASM) on february 20, 2015
Report: Bayern Munich join Bernardo Silva race
 Real Madrid CF president Florentino Perez gives a press conference at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on November 23, 2015
Florentino Perez refuses to rule out Kylian Mbappe bid
Monaco defender wary of move to Premier LeagueArsenal, Chelsea interested in Brozovic?Chelsea 'agree terms with Bakayoko'Report: Arsenal to replace Ozil, SanchezKylian Mbappe "very calm" over interest
Balague: 'Every club wants Mbappe'Marquinhos wants Mbappe at PSGChelsea to swoop for Monaco duo?Zidane: 'Mbappe turned down Madrid for Monaco'Man Utd, Arsenal 'scout Tiemoue Bakayoko'
> AS Monaco Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich25195161134862
2RB Leipzig25154643281549
3Borussia DortmundDortmund25137554272746
4Hoffenheim251112246252145
5Hertha Berlin2512493430440
6FC Koln2591063729837
7Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt2510692627-136
8Freiburg25105103242-1035
9Schalke 04Schalke2596103227533
10Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach2595113034-432
11Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen2594123740-331
12Mainz 052585123341-829
13Werder Bremen2585123444-1029
14Augsburg2578102434-1029
15Wolfsburg2585122334-1129
16Hamburger SV2576122446-2227
17FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 042554162342-1919
18SV Darmstadt 982543181747-3015
> Full Version
 