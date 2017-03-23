Ajax teenager Justin Kluivert says that he wants to play in the Premier League before making the move to his "dream club" Barcelona.

The 17-year-old, who is the son of former Netherlands forward Patrick Kluivert, has broken into the Ajax first team this season after coming through the youth system at the Dutch club.

The Netherlands Under-18 international has claimed that his idol is Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, but he ultimately wants to represent his father's former club Barcelona after a spell in English football.

"I look up to Cristiano Ronaldo," Kluivert told Goal.com. "Not just because of his qualities, which are obvious, but also the way he lives and eats and how hard he trains. He is really an example for me.

"But Barcelona is my dream club. Within seven years, I would like to be at Barcelona. But before that I would like to play in England as well. I really like that competition [the Premier League] and I would like to play there."

The teenager scored his first Eredivisie goal against SBV Excelsior on March 19.