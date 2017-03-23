New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere seeking move to Italian club?

Jack Wilshere in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere will reportedly consider joining an Italian club at the end of the season, while a move to the Chinese Super League is also an option.
Jack Wilshere will attempt to push through a transfer from Arsenal should Arsene Wenger remain in charge of the club, according to a report.

The England international, currently on a season-long loan with Bournemouth, has fallen down the Gunners' pecking order and is soon to enter the final year of his contract.

Bleacher Report claims that Wenger - himself undecided on his future beyond the summer - has no real desire to integrate Wilshere back into his plans when he returns to the Emirates Stadium next term.

Wilshere is currently struggling to get into Bournemouth's first-choice XI, finding himself on the bench for three games running, and it is understood that he now prefers a move abroad.

The same report suggests that Roma, who were interested in loaning the 25-year-old when he was made available last summer, could come calling again, while the Chinese Super League is also said to be an option.

Wilshere has started 19 games for Bournemouth in the Premier League this season and featured a further four times from the bench, but is yet to get off the mark with his first goal.

Arsene Wenger gestures during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
