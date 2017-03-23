New Transfer Talk header

Sevilla's Vitolo talks-up Barcelona move

Sevilla attacker Vitolo says that "it would be very nice" to join Barcelona at the end of the season.
Sevilla attacker Vitolo has said that "it would be very nice" to join Barcelona at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old, who is contracted to Sevilla until the summer of 2020, has impressed for his Spanish club this term - scoring four goals and providing four assists in 19 La Liga starts.

Barcelona have consistently been linked with a move for Vitolo and the Spain international has admitted that he would find it difficult to turn down a move to Camp Nou.

"Barcelona? Who would not want to play for one of Spain's big teams? It would be very nice. But there are always a lot of names in the mix and we will have to wait and see what happens," Vitolo told Marca. "I am very calm about my future, because I am feeling well at Sevilla. I am being treated very well here and feel at home at Sevilla."

Vitolo joined Sevilla from Las Palmas in the summer of 2013.

