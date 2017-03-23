Sevilla's Vitolo talks-up Barcelona move

Sevilla attacker Vitolo says that "it would be very nice" to join Barcelona at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old, who is contracted to Sevilla until the summer of 2020, has impressed for his Spanish club this term - scoring four goals and providing four assists in 19 La Liga starts.

Barcelona have consistently been linked with a move for Vitolo and the Spain international has admitted that he would find it difficult to turn down a move to Camp Nou.

"Barcelona? Who would not want to play for one of Spain's big teams? It would be very nice. But there are always a lot of names in the mix and we will have to wait and see what happens," Vitolo told Marca. "I am very calm about my future, because I am feeling well at Sevilla. I am being treated very well here and feel at home at Sevilla."

Vitolo joined Sevilla from Las Palmas in the summer of 2013.