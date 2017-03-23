New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

In-demand teenager Ryan Sessegnon wants Fulham stay

Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon reveals that he plans to stay at Craven Cottage and help the club back into the Premier League.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 14:36 UK

Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon has revealed that he plans to stay at Craven Cottage and help the London club back into the Premier League.

Sessegnon, 16, is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in English football, and has already made 19 Championship appearances for Fulham this season, 13 of which have been starts.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are just two of the clubs that have been linked with moves for the left-back, who has netted six times in all competitions for the Cottagers this season.

However, the defender, in his first official interview, has insisted that he wants to stay at Craven Cottage and help Fulham back into the top flight of English football, where he says the club 'belongs'.

"My ambition is to be the best that I can be - I'm a Fulham player, this is my club and I love being at this club and the opportunities I have had this season have been great," Sessegnon told FulhamFC TV.

"On a personal note, I want to help the team to gain promotion to the Premier League where we belong. I think I'm becoming a man, I'm maturing day-by-day. The influence of being around men helps me and makes me be more professional."

The teenager, whose twin brother Steven also represents Fulham, already has five appearances for England's Under-19 side.

Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Read Next:
Sessegnon to snub Liverpool, Tottenham?
>
View our homepages for Ryan Sessegnon, Football
Your Comments
More Fulham News
Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
In-demand teenager Ryan Sessegnon wants Fulham stay
 Big Tom Cairney in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Newcastle United 'to make fresh Tom Cairney bid'
 Tom Cairney of Fulham in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Fulham and Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage on August 1, 2015
Tom Cairney thanks Slavisa Jokanovic for Scotland call-up
Sessegnon to snub Liverpool, Tottenham?Liverpool 'confident of landing Fulham teen'Team News: Gayle back for NewcastlePiazon injury return ahead of scheduleJokanovic desperate to keep key players
Kante scoops top prize at London Football AwardsPiazon: 'I will play again for Fulham'Slavisa Jokanovic signs Fulham extensionResult: Fulham close in on playoffs with winSpurs join Ryan Sessegnon race?
> Fulham Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle38246870323878
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton38238763333077
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield37225104743471
4Leeds UnitedLeeds382161152361669
5Reading38207115149267
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds38188124839962
7Fulham381613966471961
8Norwich CityNorwich38169136556957
9Preston North EndPreston381512115347657
10Derby CountyDerby381411134138353
11Barnsley38149155555051
12Aston Villa381312133939051
13Cardiff CityCardiff38149155354-151
14Brentford38148166057350
15Queens Park RangersQPR38148164651-550
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves37129164648-245
17Ipswich TownIpswich381015133847-945
18Birmingham CityBirmingham381112153854-1645
19Bristol City38118195053-341
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest38118195364-1141
21Burton Albion381011173953-1441
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn38913164657-1140
23Wigan AthleticWigan38810203144-1334
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3845293387-5417
> Full Version
 