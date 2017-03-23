Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon reveals that he plans to stay at Craven Cottage and help the club back into the Premier League.

Sessegnon, 16, is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in English football, and has already made 19 Championship appearances for Fulham this season, 13 of which have been starts.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are just two of the clubs that have been linked with moves for the left-back, who has netted six times in all competitions for the Cottagers this season.

However, the defender, in his first official interview, has insisted that he wants to stay at Craven Cottage and help Fulham back into the top flight of English football, where he says the club 'belongs'.

"My ambition is to be the best that I can be - I'm a Fulham player, this is my club and I love being at this club and the opportunities I have had this season have been great," Sessegnon told FulhamFC TV.

"On a personal note, I want to help the team to gain promotion to the Premier League where we belong. I think I'm becoming a man, I'm maturing day-by-day. The influence of being around men helps me and makes me be more professional."

The teenager, whose twin brother Steven also represents Fulham, already has five appearances for England's Under-19 side.