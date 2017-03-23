New Transfer Talk header

Agent: 'No Alexandre Lacazette Atletico Madrid deal'

Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
The agent of Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette denies that his client has an agreement in place to join Atletico Madrid this summer.
The agent of Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette has denied that his client has an agreement with Atletico Madrid.

Last week, it was claimed that Lacazette and his representative David Venditelli had travelled to Spain to discuss a move to the Vicente Calderon at the end of the season.

It was also suggested that an agreement between the two parties had been reached, with the 25-year-old swapping Ligue 1 for La Liga at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

However, Le Progres have quoted Venditelli denying that the trip to Spain ever took place, in addition to the agent claiming that "other clubs than Atletico but of the same standing in Europe are interested in Lacazette."

In February, Lacazette, who has scored 29 times in 35 appearances for Lyon this season, confirmed that he was ready to leave his French club this summer.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
