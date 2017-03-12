Mar 12, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Stade de Gerland
Lyon
4-0
Toulouse
Jallet (36'), Maxwell Cornet (47'), Depay (53', 82')
Darder (4')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Yago (32'), Trejo (88')

Lyon forward Memphis Depay hails 'best ever goal'

Memphis Depay of Netherlands in action during the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifier match bewteen the Netherlands and Turkey held at Amsterdam Arena on March 28, 2015
Memphis Depay says that he scored 'the best goal of his life' in Lyon's 4-0 win over Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Sunday afternoon.
Memphis Depay has claimed that he scored 'the best goal of his life' in Lyon's 4-0 win over Toulouse on Sunday.

The Netherlands international, who moved to Lyon from Manchester United in the January transfer window, scored from the half-way line in the Ligue 1 contest after spotting Toulouse goalkeeper Alban Lafont off his line.

Memphis has revealed his delight after netting from just inside the opposition's half of the field, but has insisted that he should have had a hat-trick at Stade de Gerland.

"It's great for me to score a goal like this," Memphis told Le Figaro. "A few years ago, I tried the same thing when I played for PSV. I do not know who it was against. I was 10 meters away and I hit the bar. This time I was lucky. I think I scored the best goal of my life.

"Besides that, I'm very happy because the team got an important victory. We had to take the three points at home. From the first period, I realised that the goalkeeper was playing away from his line. I didn't touch the ball in the middle of the field but I kept it in a corner of my mind.

"At the time, we pressed high and the ball was recovered. I knew where the goalkeeper was. Without thinking, I tried my luck in turning. I didn't even see the ball go in but I saw the stadium in delirium. The other day I saw Alex Lacazette score a magnificent goal and I told him I had to do the same. As I told my colleagues, I should have scored a hat-trick."

The 23-year-old has scored five goals and provided two assists in nine Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon.

Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
