Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville says that he understands why Wayne Rooney would want to leave the club, but hopes he stays until the end of the season.
Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville has said that he can understand why Wayne Rooney might want to leave the club, but hopes that the striker will stay until at least the end of the season.

Speculation has grown in recent days linking Rooney with a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League before their transfer window ends on Tuesday, with the 31-year-old's agent having reportedly travelled to China to discuss terms over a deal thought to be worth up to £1m a week.

Rooney has missed his side's last five matches through a variety of minor issues and has made just eight Premier League starts for the club all season, but Neville believes that Jose Mourinho will be reluctant to let his skipper leave ahead of a packed fixture schedule.

"I'd like to think Wayne Rooney would stay at Manchester United. It's strange timing - the [English] transfer window over and yet this debate when there's still two months of the season to go. That seems odd. There's still a contribution to be make and many trophies to be played for and won at United," he told Sky Sports News.

"I haven't got a clue [if he'll move before Tuesday's China deadline]. I've known Wayne for a long time but I haven't spoken to him. I'm waiting to see what happens but the timing seems odd when United need their squad. Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay left in January, which means the squad - if they got two or three injuries - would be depleted.

"The fact they're still in the Europa League, playing very important games in the league and the FA Cup, plus obviously a cup final, I'd imagine Jose would want his squad in place. I can also see the other side of it that if Wayne's unhappy and doesn't want to sit on the bench, maybe there would be a move. End of the season, I could maybe see something but why now? I'm not sure."

Rooney, who last month became United's all-time leading goalscorer, has not started a Premier League game for the club since December 17.

