Former Arsenal and France midfielder Emmanuel Petit says that Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann will "definitely" join Manchester United this summer.

Former Arsenal and France midfielder Emmanuel Petit has claimed that Antoine Griezmann will "definitely" leave Atletico Madrid to join Manchester United in this summer's transfer window.

Griezmann is believed to be Jose Mourinho's leading transfer target, although the France international has regularly spoken of his happiness at Atletico, who he joined from Real Sociedad in 2014.

However, Petit is confident that the 25-year-old will move to Old Trafford at the end of the season, speaking of the forward's close relationship with current Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba as a key factor.

"I think he will come to Manchester United, definitely," Petit told Soccer AM. "He has a great partnership with Pogba in the national team, they are very good friends as well. He will bring goals, assists and his winning mentality as well."

Griezmann has scored 74 times in 141 appearances for Atletico in all competitions since joining the capital giants. This term, the attacker has 17 goals in 34 matches, including four in the Champions League.