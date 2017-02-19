New Transfer Talk header

Neymar and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Barcelona on February 22, 2016
Arsenal and England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is said to be a £30m target for Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.
Manchester United have drawn up plans to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal, according to reports.

The 23-year-old's future in North London has come under scrutiny after several apparent displays of frustration and unhappiness with his team.

Oxlade-Chamberlain appeared to "like" a tweet calling for Arsene Wenger's sacking on Arsenal Fan TV, which he described as an accident alongside apologising to his manager.

He was also visibly frustrated during the Gunners' 5-1 defeat at Bayern Munich in midweek when he attempted to press the opposition without support from his teammates.

According to The Mirror, Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is eager to capitalise on the winger's purported unhappiness at Arsenal by offering him an escape route to Old Trafford in the summer.

The report suggests that the Portuguese coach wants to beef up his midfield and wide options this summer, having sold Memphis Depay to Lyon and Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton during the January window.

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Arsenal from Southampton in 2011 and has a contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2018.

A rare sighting of Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Mourinho: 'Schweinsteiger is staying'
Neymar and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Barcelona on February 22, 2016
Report: Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Jose Mourinho wishlist
