Chelsea legend Didier Drogba to continue playing career Stateside?

Chelseas Ivorian striker Didier Drogba is pictured during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in London on August 23, 2014
© Getty Images
Chelsea legend Didier Drogba is reportedly wanted by United Soccer League side Phoenix Rising, which could see him link up with ex-teammate Shaun Wright-Phillips.
Didier Drogba could reportedly make a return to action with American side Phoenix Rising, three months after his contract with Montreal Impact came to an end.

The 39-year-old has been linked with numerous clubs since the turn of the year, including in Europe, South America and in Australia, though he has so far rejected each approach.

That led to talk of Drogba calling time on his playing career and potentially taking up a coaching role with former side Chelsea, but a report carried by The Sun suggests that another payday could be on the cards.

United Soccer League side Phoenix Rising, who boast ex-teammate Shaun Wright-Phillips among their roster of player, are said to have shown an interest in bringing him on board.

Drogba spent two seasons with Impact in Major League Soccer - one tier above The Rising's current level - scoring 22 goals in 39 appearances.

Chelsea's Ivorian striker Didier Drogba celebrates scoring their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St James Park in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, north east England, on December 6, 2014
Drogba 'to end career at Corinthians'
