Neymar has insisted that Brazil teammate Philippe Coutinho would be a perfect fit for Barcelona should he make the switch from Liverpool at the end of the season.

The Reds midfielder has been heavily linked with the Camp Nou side in the past thanks to some inspired form on Merseyside since joining from Inter Milan in 2013.

Coutinho's levels have dropped somewhat since returning from a two-month layoff at the turn of the year, however, leading to boss Jurgen Klopp publicly questioning his consistency levels.

Despite this, Neymar would still like to see Coutinho join him in Catalonia in the summer, telling the Daily Mail: "A Premier League player that I would like to have in Barcelona is Coutinho. I believe Philippe Coutinho is a player that would totally fit in at Barcelona."

Coutinho has six goals and five assists in the Premier League this season, but just one in either category so far in 2017.