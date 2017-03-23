Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp calls on Spurs to move for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley this summer.

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp has claimed that it "would be some signing" if Spurs managed to bring Everton midfielder Ross Barkley to White Hart Lane at the end of the season.

Barkley, 23, will be out of contract at Goodison Park next summer, and it is understood that talks over a fresh deal are yet to begin.

Spurs are one of a number of clubs that have been linked with a move for the England international, who has scored four times and created seven assists in 27 Premier League appearances this season.

Redknapp is unsure whether Everton would be prepared to lose both Barkley and want-away striker Romelu Lukaku this summer, but the 70-year-old has talked-up a move for the Toffees midfielder.

"That would be some signing! That would whet the appetite of the Spurs fans," Redknapp told talkSPORT. "Everton have got to try and keep hold of him, it'd be a big problem for them to lose Lukaku and Barkley, but that would be some signing for Spurs if it comes off."

Manchester United and Manchester City have previously been linked with big-money moves for Barkley.