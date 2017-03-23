New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Harry Redknapp: 'Ross Barkley perfect for Tottenham Hotspur'

Harry Redknapp speaks at a press conference on March 22, 2016
© AFP
Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp calls on Spurs to move for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp has claimed that it "would be some signing" if Spurs managed to bring Everton midfielder Ross Barkley to White Hart Lane at the end of the season.

Barkley, 23, will be out of contract at Goodison Park next summer, and it is understood that talks over a fresh deal are yet to begin.

Spurs are one of a number of clubs that have been linked with a move for the England international, who has scored four times and created seven assists in 27 Premier League appearances this season.

Redknapp is unsure whether Everton would be prepared to lose both Barkley and want-away striker Romelu Lukaku this summer, but the 70-year-old has talked-up a move for the Toffees midfielder.

"That would be some signing! That would whet the appetite of the Spurs fans," Redknapp told talkSPORT. "Everton have got to try and keep hold of him, it'd be a big problem for them to lose Lukaku and Barkley, but that would be some signing for Spurs if it comes off."

Manchester United and Manchester City have previously been linked with big-money moves for Barkley.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in action during his side's Champions League Group E clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
Read Next:
Lloris refuses to rule out Tottenham exit
>
View our homepages for Harry Redknapp, Ross Barkley, Romelu Lukaku, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Harry Redknapp speaks at a press conference on March 22, 2016
Harry Redknapp: 'Ross Barkley perfect for Tottenham Hotspur'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
Manchester United to face local rivals Manchester City on pre-season tour
 Eric 'razor' Dier congratulates Dele Alli during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Eric Dier talks up "beautiful" partnership with teammate Dele Alli
Lloris refuses to rule out Tottenham exitSouthgate confirms Dier is a centre-back optionWalker refusing to give up on title raceAlli: 'Pochettino has controlled my temper'Spurs considering bid for ex-Liverpool winger?
Kyle Walker plays down injury concernsPuel bemoans Marriner penalty decisionPochettino happy with Janssen, SonPochettino: 'Alli can play anywhere'Pochettino: 'Spurs were better than Saints'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Everton News
A general shot of the corner flag at Goodison Park prior to their Premier League clash with West Ham United on October 30, 2016
Everton move giant step closer to Goodison Park exit
 Roberto Martinez protests a decision during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 20, 2016
Roberto Martinez: Everton move 'not necessary' for Youri Tielemans
 Harry Redknapp speaks at a press conference on March 22, 2016
Harry Redknapp: 'Ross Barkley perfect for Tottenham Hotspur'
Deulofeu downplays talk of Barca returnLiverpool, Everton 'scouting Bobby Wood'McCarthy to stay with Ireland squadSigurdsson dreams of playing for "big club"Report: Rooney likely to join Everton
Ferdinand urges Lukaku to leave EvertonCan predicts "interesting" Merseyside derbyEverton uncertain of Schneiderlin return dateCleverley 'closing in on Watford transfer'Everton 'face Gylfi Sigurdsson battle'
> Everton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 