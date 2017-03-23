Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson says that he is "very relaxed" over his future at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson has insisted that he is "very relaxed" over his future at the Stadium of Light.

The 31-year-old, who is currently on international duty with Sweden, will see his current deal with the Black Cats expire at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Larsson has been linked with a move away from his Premier League club, but the experienced midfielder has claimed that a decision on his future will not be made until the current season has been completed.

"My situation is very relaxed. My contract expires in the summer. That's about where we are. What happens in the summer, we get to later. [Relegation fight] It is not a new situation for us. All the focus is on Sunderland and help the club," Larsson told reporters.

Larsson, who started his professional career with Arsenal, joined Sunderland from Birmingham City in 2011 and is fast closing on 200 appearances for the Black Cats.