Report: Liverpool want Norwich City's Jacob Murphy

A report claims that Liverpool want to sign 21-year-old attacker Jacob Murphy from Norwich City in the January transfer window. Read more.

Arsenal to hand Hednesford Town defender Cohen Bramall a two-year deal?

Arsenal will reportedly pay Hednesford Town a fee in the region of £40,000 for their left-back Cohen Bramall. Read more.

Frank Leboeuf doubts Dimitri Payet will return to France

Former France international Frank Leboeuf claims that West Ham United attacker Dimitri Payet "has no interest" in returning to Ligue 1. Read more.

Report: Barcelona reignite Davinson Sanchez interest

A report claims that Ajax centre-back Davinson Sanchez is still on Barcelona's transfer list, despite rejecting the Spanish champions in the summer. Read more.

Leicester City 'step up Robbie Brady interest'

A report claims that Premier League champions Leicester City will reignite their interest in Norwich City midfielder this month. Read more.

Report: Michail Antonio not a target for Chelsea

A report claims that Chelsea are not interested in signing West Ham United's Michail Antonio, despite suggestions on Tuesday morning. Read more.

Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi 'rejects Everton move'

A report claims that Everton have failed in an attempt to bring Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi back to the Premier League. Read more.

Manchester United 'want Pepe next summer'

A report claims that Manchester United want to sign Real Madrid centre-back Pepe on a free transfer at the end of the season. Read more.

Zinedine Zidane: 'Pepe will stay this month'

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane plays down suggestions that experienced centre-back Pepe will leave the Bernabeu this month. Read more.

Report: Newcastle United want Tom Cleverley on loan

A report claims that Newcastle United want to sign Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley on loan during the January transfer window. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion 'consider Shane Long swoop'

A report claims that West Bromwich Albion will attempt to re-sign Southampton striker Shane Long in the January transfer window. Read more.

Rudy Gestede 'passes Middlesbrough medical'

A report claims that Rudy Gestede passes his medical with Middlesbrough ahead of a move from Aston Villa. Read more.

Report: Arsenal approach Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic

A report claims that Arsenal want to sign Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, and are confident of enticing the Bosnian to the Premier League. Read more.

Valencia confirm talks with John Obi Mikel over January transfer

Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel is in talks with Valencia over a January switch, having failed to make a single appearance under Antonio Conte. Read more.

Leicester City reach agreement for Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi

Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will complete a five-and-a-half-year switch to Leicester City once his work permit gets the green light later this week. Read more.

Arsene Wenger: 'No developments on Jack Wilshere contract'

Arsene Wenger says that he wished Jack Wilshere a happy birthday this week but has yet to offer the midfielder a new Arsenal contract. Read more.

Report: Aston Villa keen on Nottingham Forest skipper Henri Lansbury

A report claims that Nottingham Forest captain Henri Lansbury is wanted by Aston Villa, who will surpass the £2.5m bid tabled by Derby County. Read more.

Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion favourites to land Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard is torn between a move to Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace or Championship pacesetters Brighton & Hove Albion, according to the bookmakers. Read more.

Agent: 'Julian Weigl hasn't been offered to Real Madrid, Barcelona'

Agent Michael Decker denies touting Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl with a move to Barcelona and Real Madrid, insisting that he is at the club to stay. Read more.

Edinson Cavani 'to sign new contract at Paris Saint-Germain'

Edinson Cavani is reportedly close to signing a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain, dispelling rumours of a potential Premier League switch. Read more.

Birmingham City bid £4m for Crystal Palace winger Bakary Sako?

Birmingham City reportedly bid £4m for Crystal Palace winger Bakary Sako. Read more.

Lille make loan move for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi?

Lille reportedly express an interest in signing Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur 'to reject all bids for Dele Alli amid Real Madrid rumours'

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly unwilling to sell Dele Alli at any price amid rumours that Real Madrid are planning a £50m bid. Read more.

Manchester City 'step up interest in midfielder Steven N'Zonzi'

A report claims that Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi is Manchester City's top January target, as Pep Guardiola is keen to strengthen in the middle of the park. Read more.

Report: Rudy Gestede undergoing medical with Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough are close to confirming the £6m arrival of Aston Villa striker Rudy Gestede, who is currently said to be undergoing a medical on Teesside. Read more.

Christian Benteke to reject big-money move to China?

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is settled at Selhurst Park and will not entertain any bids from Chinese Super League clubs, a report claims. Read more.

Antoine Griezmann "very happy" at Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann says that he is annoyed by the constant speculation over his future as he is 'happy and enjoying himself' at Atletico Madrid. Read more.

Julian Draxler completes Paris Saint-Germain switch

Germany international Julian Draxler departs Wolfsburg for Paris Saint-Germain on a four-and-a-half-year deal. Read more.

Newcastle United 'told to pay £15m for Brentford ace Scott Hogan'

A report claims that Newcastle United have been told by Brentford that the only way they will sign in-demand striker Scott Hogan this month is if they hand over £15m. Read more.

Chelsea beat Arsenal to signing of defender Ricardo Rodriguez?

Premier League leaders Chelsea are ready to pounce for £21m-rated Wolfsburg full-back Ricardo Rodriguez, according to a report. Read more.

Report: Real Madrid plotting £50m summer swoop for Dele Alli

A report claims that Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli is a transfer target for Real Madrid, who are willing to offer £50m for his signature next summer. Read more.