New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Rudy Gestede 'passes Middlesbrough medical'

Rudy Gestede of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
A report claims that Rudy Gestede passes his medical with Middlesbrough ahead of a move from Aston Villa.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Rudy Gestede has reportedly passed his medical with Middlesbrough ahead of a move from Aston Villa.

This morning, it was revealed that the 28-year-old had arrived on Teesside to undergo a medical with Boro after the Premier League club agreed a £6m deal with Championship outfit Villa.

According to Sky Sports News, Gestede came through the medical examinations with no complications and the powerful forward will officially join Aitor Karanka's side on Wednesday.

Gestede, who netted six Premier League goals during the 2015-16 campaign after arriving from Blackburn Rovers, has only started eight Championship matches for Villa this season, scoring four times in the process.

Rudy Gestede of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Report: Gestede undergoing Boro medical
>
View our homepages for Rudy Gestede, Aitor Karanka, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Rudy Gestede of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Rudy Gestede 'passes Middlesbrough medical'
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester City - as it happened
 Rudy Gestede of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Report: Rudy Gestede undergoing medical with Middlesbrough
Result: Boro, Leicester play out goalless drawVilla, Boro 'agree Rudy Gestede fee'Team News: Ramirez recalled, Slimani outResult: Man United leave it late to beat BoroTeam News: Five changes for Man Utd
Live Commentary: Man United 2-1 Boro - as it happenedMourinho plays down meeting with KarankaBenitez confident of holding on to MitrovicAitor Karanka thankful for Mourinho supportBoro 'close to £6.5m Gestede capture'
> Middlesbrough Homepage
More Aston Villa News
Rudy Gestede of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Rudy Gestede 'passes Middlesbrough medical'
 Referee Stuart Attwell sends off Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
Report: Aston Villa keen on Nottingham Forest skipper Henri Lansbury
 Rudy Gestede of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Report: Rudy Gestede undergoing medical with Middlesbrough
Steve Bruce slams "awful" Aston VillaNorwich City 'want £12m for Robbie Brady'Villa, Boro 'agree Rudy Gestede fee'Result: Villa, Leeds share the spoilsReport: Shanghai SIPG want Jordan Ayew
Boro 'close to £6.5m Gestede capture'Arsenal defender attracting loan interest?Villa reject £25m offer for Jordan AmaviLiverpool to make move for Villa defender?Hepburn-Murphy 'to sign new Villa deal'
> Aston Villa Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal20124441212040
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth208392831-327
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682332-924
12Burnley2072112231-923
13Watford2064102335-1222
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044122936-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132244-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand