Rudy Gestede has reportedly passed his medical with Middlesbrough ahead of a move from Aston Villa.

This morning, it was revealed that the 28-year-old had arrived on Teesside to undergo a medical with Boro after the Premier League club agreed a £6m deal with Championship outfit Villa.

According to Sky Sports News, Gestede came through the medical examinations with no complications and the powerful forward will officially join Aitor Karanka's side on Wednesday.

Gestede, who netted six Premier League goals during the 2015-16 campaign after arriving from Blackburn Rovers, has only started eight Championship matches for Villa this season, scoring four times in the process.