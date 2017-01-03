Middlesbrough are close to confirming the £6m arrival of Aston Villa striker Rudy Gestede, who is currently said to be undergoing a medical on Teesside.

Villans boss Steve Bruce confirmed on Monday afternoon that a fee had been agreed between the two clubs for the Benin international and a move was likely to go through this week.

Sky Sports News reports that the 28-year-old, who has scored 10 goals in 55 appearances for Villa this season, will be unveiled as a Boro player in the next 24 hours should he successfully pass his medical.

Gestede has struggled to impress at Villa Park since joining from Blackburn Rovers in July 2015, but he enjoyed a successful spell with the Blue and Whites by scoring 22 goals in 44 games.