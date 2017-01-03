New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Rudy Gestede undergoing medical with Middlesbrough

Rudy Gestede of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Middlesbrough are close to confirming the £6m arrival of Aston Villa striker Rudy Gestede, who is currently said to be undergoing a medical on Teesside.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 11:41 UK

Aston Villa striker Rudy Gestede is closing in on a £6m switch to Middlesbrough after arriving on Teesside for a medical, according to a report.

Villans boss Steve Bruce confirmed on Monday afternoon that a fee had been agreed between the two clubs for the Benin international and a move was likely to go through this week.

Sky Sports News reports that the 28-year-old, who has scored 10 goals in 55 appearances for Villa this season, will be unveiled as a Boro player in the next 24 hours should he successfully pass his medical.

Gestede has struggled to impress at Villa Park since joining from Blackburn Rovers in July 2015, but he enjoyed a successful spell with the Blue and Whites by scoring 22 goals in 44 games.

Rudy Gestede of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Villa, Boro 'agree Rudy Gestede fee'
>
View our homepages for Rudy Gestede, Steve Bruce, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Rudy Gestede of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Report: Rudy Gestede undergoing medical with Middlesbrough
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester City - as it happened
 Rudy Gestede of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Aston Villa 'agree to sell Rudy Gestede to Middlesbrough for £6m'
Result: Boro, Leicester play out goalless drawTeam News: Ramirez recalled, Slimani outResult: Man United leave it late to beat BoroTeam News: Five changes for Man UtdLive Commentary: Man United 2-1 Boro - as it happened
Mourinho plays down meeting with KarankaBenitez confident of holding on to MitrovicAitor Karanka thankful for Mourinho supportBoro 'close to £6.5m Gestede capture'Traore: 'I was not given chance at Barca'
> Middlesbrough Homepage
More Aston Villa News
Rudy Gestede of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Report: Rudy Gestede undergoing medical with Middlesbrough
 Steve Bruce gives instructions during the Championship playoff final between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday on May 28, 2016
Steve Bruce slams "awful" Aston Villa
 Robbie Brady celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City on March 19, 2016
Norwich City 'want £12m for Robbie Brady'
Villa, Boro 'agree Rudy Gestede fee'Result: Villa, Leeds share the spoilsReport: Shanghai SIPG want Jordan AyewBoro 'close to £6.5m Gestede capture'Arsenal defender attracting loan interest?
Villa reject £25m offer for Jordan AmaviLiverpool to make move for Villa defender?Hepburn-Murphy 'to sign new Villa deal'Bruce: 'No big Villa spending in January'Bruce wants 20 points from next 10 games
> Aston Villa Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal19124341192240
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth197392631-524
10Southampton206681925-624
11Burnley2072112231-923
12Watford196492334-1122
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
15Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Hull City2034131744-2713
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version