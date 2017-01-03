Lille reportedly express an interest in signing Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan.

Lille have reportedly contacted Chelsea regarding a potential loan deal for striker Michy Batshuayi.

The 23-year-old has failed to land a regular spot in Antonio Conte's first team since making a £33m switch to Stamford Bridge from Marseille in the summer.

The forward is yet to start a Premier League game, making 11 appearances off the bench, but he has been included in starting XIs for three EFL Cup matches.

According to the Daily Mail, Lille want to sign Batshuayi for a temporary spell, but the player himself is prepared to remain in West London and fight for his place.

On Boxing Day, Conte ruled out the possibility of Batshuayi leaving, stating that it would be a "defeat" for the club if the striker played elsewhere.