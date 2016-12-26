New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Antonio Conte rules out Michy Batshuayi exit in January

Michy Batshuayi in action for Chelsea on August 20, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte claims that allowing Michy Batshuayi to leave Stamford Bridge on loan in January would be a "defeat" for the club and himself.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 at 19:23 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has ruled out the possibility of Michy Batshuayi leaving the club on loan in January.

Batshuayi is yet to start a Premier League game since his £33m move from Marseille in the summer and was once again overlooked for this afternoon's 3-0 win over Bournemouth despite the absence of Diego Costa through suspension.

The Belgian has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in search of more regular first-team football, but Conte believes that allowing him to leave would be a "defeat" for the club.

"This player is a new player for Chelsea and to go on loan now is a defeat for the club and above all for me," he told reporters.

"We have to continue to work with him every day to try together to improve him. I want to win and every decision I make is because I want to win and I have to take the best decision.

"Michy Batshuayi is a really good player, but he's a young player and he's trying to adapt to this league, this football. I try to make the best decision for the team, but I'm sure Michy could be the possibility to show his talent in the future."

Batshuayi has been limited to just 77 minutes on the field in the Premier League this season, scoring one goal in 11 substitute appearances.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Read Next:
Antonio Conte: 'We sent a good message'
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Michy Batshuayi, Diego Costa, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Marc Pugh challenges Nemanja Matic during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Chelsea on April 23, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth - as it happened
 Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Eddie Howe: 'Eden Hazard was outstanding'
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on November 19, 2016
Pep Guardiola: 'Tough to keep pace with Chelsea, Liverpool'
Conte rules out Michy Batshuayi exitAntonio Conte: 'We sent a good message'Result: Chelsea cruise to 12th consecutive winTeam News: Costa, Kante out for ChelseaChelsea's Van Ginkel 'on PSV list'
Terry: 'Chelsea looking really good'Lampard: 'I would love Chelsea return'Cahill: 'I want to break club record'Southampton increase Van Dijk valuation?Van Dijk keen to play at "highest level"
> Chelsea Homepage


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
3Liverpool17114241202137
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton176651716124
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
13Bournemouth186392331-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version