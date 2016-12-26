Chelsea manager Antonio Conte claims that allowing Michy Batshuayi to leave Stamford Bridge on loan in January would be a "defeat" for the club and himself.

Batshuayi is yet to start a Premier League game since his £33m move from Marseille in the summer and was once again overlooked for this afternoon's 3-0 win over Bournemouth despite the absence of Diego Costa through suspension.

The Belgian has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in search of more regular first-team football, but Conte believes that allowing him to leave would be a "defeat" for the club.

"This player is a new player for Chelsea and to go on loan now is a defeat for the club and above all for me," he told reporters.

"We have to continue to work with him every day to try together to improve him. I want to win and every decision I make is because I want to win and I have to take the best decision.

"Michy Batshuayi is a really good player, but he's a young player and he's trying to adapt to this league, this football. I try to make the best decision for the team, but I'm sure Michy could be the possibility to show his talent in the future."

Batshuayi has been limited to just 77 minutes on the field in the Premier League this season, scoring one goal in 11 substitute appearances.