Dec 26, 2016 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Bournemouth

Antonio Conte urges Michy Batshuayi patience

Michy Batshuayi in action for Chelsea on August 20, 2016
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte warns that Michy Batshuayi needs time to adapt to the Premier League having not made a single start in England's top flight so far.
Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 14:07 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has warned that the club need to be patient with striker Michy Batshuayi.

The 23-year-old is yet to make a Premier League start for the Blues following his £33m summer move from Marseille, with the form of Diego Costa limiting him to 10 appearances off the bench.

Batshuayi is expected to start in the suspended Costa's absence against Bournemouth on Boxing Day, though, and Conte warned that he is likely to need time to adapt to the league.

"Michy is working very well, but we must have patience to try to improve him," he told reporters.

"It is not easy to arrive in this league and to play, especially if you are a young player arriving in a new country. It is difficult to adapt as the league is very tough, very physical."

Batshuayi has been linked with a loan move away from Stamford Bridge in January, although Conte is reportedly planning to block any exit for the striker.

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Chelsea on November 20, 2016
