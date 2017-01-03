New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Birmingham City bid £4m for Crystal Palace winger Bakary Sako?

Bakary Sako of Crystal Palace in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at Selhurst Park on August 22, 2015
© Getty Images
Birmingham City reportedly bid £4m for Crystal Palace winger Bakary Sako.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 13:40 UK

Birmingham City have reportedly made a move for Crystal Palace winger Bakary Sako.

The 28-year-old joined the Eagles in the summer of 2015 after spending three years at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but he has struggled to force his way into the first team.

After making just four appearances for Palace, Blues boss Gianfranco Zola is keen to give Sako a chance, and the club are prepared to part with £4m to complete the deal, according to the Birmingham Mail.

It is believed that Birmingham's Chinese owners Trillion Trophy Asia Limited have provided funds of £11m for Zola to spend this month.

Lukas Jutkiewicz for Burnley on September 28, 2014
Read Next:
Birmingham complete deal for Jutkiewicz
>
View our homepages for Bakary Sako, Gianfranco Zola, Football
Your Comments
More Birmingham City News
Bakary Sako of Crystal Palace in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at Selhurst Park on August 22, 2015
Birmingham City bid £4m for Crystal Palace winger Bakary Sako?
 Lukas Jutkiewicz for Burnley on September 28, 2014
Birmingham City complete deal for Lukas Jutkiewicz
 Gary Rowett of Birmingham City looks on during the pre season friendly match between Nuneaton Town and Birmingham City at the James Parnell Stadium on July 14, 2015
Gary Rowett "disappointed" by Birmingham City exit
Zola: 'I need to prove myself to fans'Zola: 'I have sympathy for Rowett'Norwich eyeing recently-sacked Rowett?Zola appointed Birmingham City managerReport: Birmingham keen to appoint Zola
Birmingham part company with Gary RowettTeam News: Mohamed Diame returns for NewcastleBenitez: "We have to stick together"Ince, McClaren up for monthly awardsResult: Defeat for Rowett on Burton return
> Birmingham City Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Olivier Giroud celebrates during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Result: Olivier Giroud nets scorpion kick in Arsenal win over Crystal Palace
 Bakary Sako of Crystal Palace in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at Selhurst Park on August 22, 2015
Birmingham City bid £4m for Crystal Palace winger Bakary Sako?
 Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Christian Benteke to reject big-money move to China?
Norwich City 'want £12m for Robbie Brady'Palace end Sullay Kaikai's Brentford loanBenteke to make £40m Chinese move?Palace 'keen on Swansea winger Barrow'Allardyce stresses need for two players
Allardyce: 'Swansea bigger than Arsenal game'Team News: Ozil misses Palace clash due to illnessLive Commentary: Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace - as it happenedWest Brom offer new deal to Berahino?Allardyce 'confident' of keeping Zaha
> Crystal Palace Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Reading2414463632446
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
5Leeds UnitedLeeds25143834241045
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772418640
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
17Queens Park RangersQPR2585122436-1229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
> Full Version