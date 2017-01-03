Birmingham City reportedly bid £4m for Crystal Palace winger Bakary Sako.

The 28-year-old joined the Eagles in the summer of 2015 after spending three years at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but he has struggled to force his way into the first team.

After making just four appearances for Palace, Blues boss Gianfranco Zola is keen to give Sako a chance, and the club are prepared to part with £4m to complete the deal, according to the Birmingham Mail.

It is believed that Birmingham's Chinese owners Trillion Trophy Asia Limited have provided funds of £11m for Zola to spend this month.