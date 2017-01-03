Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is settled at Selhurst Park and will not entertain any bids from Chinese Super League clubs, a report claims.

The Belgium international is understood to have been made the subject of a £40m bid by Beijing Guoan, while other Chinese Super League clubs are also eyeing up a move this window.

According to the Daily Mail, however, the 26-year-old is happy at Crystal Palace - who he joined from Liverpool in a club-record deal last summer - and is keen to now push on at Selhurst Park under new manager Sam Allardyce.

Benteke has scored eight goals in 17 outings for the Eagles across the first half of the season, but has failed to find the net in each of his last four Premier League appearances.