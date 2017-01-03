New Transfer Talk header

Christian Benteke to reject big-money move to China?

Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is settled at Selhurst Park and will not entertain any bids from Chinese Super League clubs, a report claims.
Christian Benteke will reportedly reject any offers to join the Far East influx as he feels settled at current club Crystal Palace.

The Belgium international is understood to have been made the subject of a £40m bid by Beijing Guoan, while other Chinese Super League clubs are also eyeing up a move this window.

According to the Daily Mail, however, the 26-year-old is happy at Crystal Palace - who he joined from Liverpool in a club-record deal last summer - and is keen to now push on at Selhurst Park under new manager Sam Allardyce.

Benteke has scored eight goals in 17 outings for the Eagles across the first half of the season, but has failed to find the net in each of his last four Premier League appearances.

Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Benteke to make £40m Chinese move?
