Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has reportedly received an offer to move to the Chinese Super League this month.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Eagles from Liverpool over the summer, is wanted by Beijing Guoan in a £40m deal, according to The Sun.

The side are also prepared to boost his weekly wage from £100,000 to £165,000 - around £8.5m a year.

Beijing are in the market for a star name this month as they look to compete with Shanghai SIPG and Shanghai Shenhua, who have already completed big-money moves for Oscar and Carlos Tevez respectively.

Benteke has scored eight times in 17 appearances for Palace this season, including five in his last nine games.