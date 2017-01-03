A report claims that Chelsea are not interested in signing West Ham United's Michail Antonio, despite suggestions on Tuesday morning.

Chelsea are reportedly not interested in signing West Ham United's Michail Antonio, despite suggestions that the runaway Premier League leaders wanted to bring the Englishman to Stamford Bridge.

On Tuesday morning, it was claimed that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was considering an approach for Antonio, who has scored eight Premier League goals for the Hammers this season.

However, according to Sky Sports News, the 26-year-old is not a target for the Blues and is expected to be offered an improvement on his current West Ham contract at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Antonio joined the Hammers from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2015 and managed nine goals in 32 appearances during his first season with Slaven Bilic's side.