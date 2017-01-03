New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Michail Antonio not a target for Chelsea

Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Chelsea are not interested in signing West Ham United's Michail Antonio, despite suggestions on Tuesday morning.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Chelsea are reportedly not interested in signing West Ham United's Michail Antonio, despite suggestions that the runaway Premier League leaders wanted to bring the Englishman to Stamford Bridge.

On Tuesday morning, it was claimed that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was considering an approach for Antonio, who has scored eight Premier League goals for the Hammers this season.

However, according to Sky Sports News, the 26-year-old is not a target for the Blues and is expected to be offered an improvement on his current West Ham contract at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Antonio joined the Hammers from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2015 and managed nine goals in 32 appearances during his first season with Slaven Bilic's side.

Kevin De Bruyne and John Obi Mikel in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Read Next:
Valencia confirm John Obi Mikel talks
>
View our homepages for Michail Antonio, Antonio Conte, Slaven Bilic, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
Report: Michail Antonio not a target for Chelsea
 Wolfsburg's Swiss defender Ricardo Rodriguez (R) and CSKA Moscow's Serbian midfielder Zoran Tosic vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B first leg football match between VfL Wolfsburg and CSKA Moscow in Wolfsburg on September 15, 2015
Chelsea beat Arsenal to signing of defender Ricardo Rodriguez?
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Report: Chelsea hope to outbid rivals with £60m swoop for Virgil van Dijk
Chelsea fans convicted of racist violence in ParisValencia confirm John Obi Mikel talksConte not "concerned" about Costa exitAntonio Conte plays down title hypeLille move for Michy Batshuayi?
Antoine Griezmann "very happy" at AtleticoCarlo Ancelotti hails "extraordinary" ConteIwobi looking to keep pressure on ChelseaMourinho: 'Title rivals will drop points'Oscar mobbed by fans upon China arrival
> Chelsea Homepage
More West Ham United News
Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
Report: Michail Antonio not a target for Chelsea
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-2 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Result: Manchester United beat 10-man West Ham United in London
West Ham to appeal Feghouli red cardBilic slams Mike Riley performanceBilic "pleased" with West Ham displayMourinho: 'Mata, Rashford made difference'Mourinho: 'No sympathy for West Ham'
Juan Mata: 'Man Utd needed to win'Team News: Martial drops to United benchAndy Carroll feeling settled at West HamResult: Leicester end 2016 with win over West HamTeam News: West Ham unchanged against Leicester
> West Ham United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal20124443222140
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth208392933-427
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044122936-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132244-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand