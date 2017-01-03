Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that he was never "concerned" about Diego Costa leaving the club last summer.

The striker recently admitted that he was close to leaving Stamford Bridge for a return to Atletico Madrid following the Blues' poor 2015-16 campaign.

However, the 28-year-old stayed put and has gone on to score 14 Premier League goals, making him the top flight's current top scorer.

"When Diego decided to stay, he said he wanted to fight for this club and for his shirt. I wasn't concerned," Conte told reporters in Tuesday's press conference.

"He is showing great patience in the right way, in every moment of the game. We are happy for this. He is completely focused on the game."

The Blues can stretch their lead at the top of the table to eight points if they overcome Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Wednesday.