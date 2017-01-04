Jan 4, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
vs.
Chelsea

Antonio Conte plays down Chelsea's chances of Premier League glory

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte plays down the club's chances of Premier League glory, despite having the opportunity to go eight points clear.
Antonio Conte has refused to get ahead of himself with regards to Chelsea's chances of a Premier League title triumph.

The Blues can stretch their lead to eight points if they overcome London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Wednesday evening.

Chelsea have Liverpool lurking behind their shoulder, but Jurgen Klopp's men lost ground on the race when they were restricted to a 2-2 draw by Sunderland on Monday.

Despite winning their last 13 top-flight games on the trot - a league record - Conte is taking the campaign game by game.

"First of all we have to win, and to win against Tottenham is not easy," the Italian told reporters. "If after the game we have an eight point gap, we'll be pleased.

"If you see the table, we have only five points more than second place from Liverpool and seven points from Manchester City. The league is open. This is only the first game of the second part of the season.

"This league is very tough. In every game you can lose points. It is important to stay focused in every game, whether you play Tottenham or another game."

Chelsea have lost just two of their 19 games, with both coming back-to-back in September.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal19124341192240
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth197392631-524
10Southampton206681925-624
11Burnley2072112231-923
12Watford196492334-1122
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
15Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Hull City2034131744-2713
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version