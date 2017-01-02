Jan 2, 2017 at 5.15pm UK at ​London Stadium
Attendance: 56,996
West HamWest Ham United
0-2
Man UtdManchester United

Payet (29'), Nordtveit (91')
Feghouli (15')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Mata (63'), Ibrahimovic (78')
Darmian (42'), Valencia (75')

West Ham United to appeal Sofiane Feghouli's red card

Sofiane Feghouli in action for West Ham United on August 4, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United reportedly decide to appeal the red card issued to Sofiane Feghouli during the team's defeat to Manchester United.
Staff Reporter

Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 14:08 UK

West Ham United are attempting to overturn Sofiane Feghouli's red card following his sending-off against Manchester United on Monday.

The 27-year-old winger was given his marching orders by referee Mike Dean in the 14th minute following a clash with defender Phil Jones.

After the match, West Ham manager Slaven Bilic described the straight red as "totally unfair", and now, according to The Independent, the Premier League club have told the Football Association that they will lodge an appeal.

The Hammers ended up losing 2-0 to United at the London Stadium.

Bilic's team currently sit 13th in the table on 22 points after 20 games.

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is congratulated by manager Jose Mourinho during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016



