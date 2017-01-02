West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic criticises the performance of referee Mike Riley during his side's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at the London Stadium.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has criticised the performance of referee Mike Riley during his side's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at the London Stadium this evening.

Riley showed a straight red card to Sofiane Feghouli just 15 minutes into the match following a collision with Phil Jones, but Bilic believes that the free kick should have gone his side's way.

The Croatian was also unhappy with the decision to allow Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goal to stand, with the Swede scoring from an offside position to give Man Utd a two-goal cushion.

"It was never a red card. It was challenge from both of them. The foul is Phil Jones. He got the ball but went with the scissors. Sofiane Feghouli's foot was not high in the air, it was not deliberate," he told Sky Sports News.

"It was the key decision and it killed us. It put the game in a different perspective and was totally unfair for us. Phil made a meal of it, but you cannot blame him. Maybe he made a meal because he is the one who went dangerously and he is saving himself

"It was a big offside for the second goal. When the players are sprinting it is hard for the referees. I am the first to say that. But the players were walking. They should spot this."

West Ham now sit 13th in the Premier League table, seven points clear of the relegation zone.