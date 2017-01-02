Jan 2, 2017 at 5.15pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
0-2
Man UtdManchester United

Payet (29'), Nordtveit (91')
Feghouli (15')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Mata (63'), Ibrahimovic (78')
Darmian (42'), Valencia (75')

Slaven Bilic slams Mike Riley performance

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic during the EFL Cup (3rd Round) match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic criticises the performance of referee Mike Riley during his side's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at the London Stadium.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 20:35 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has criticised the performance of referee Mike Riley during his side's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at the London Stadium this evening.

Riley showed a straight red card to Sofiane Feghouli just 15 minutes into the match following a collision with Phil Jones, but Bilic believes that the free kick should have gone his side's way.

The Croatian was also unhappy with the decision to allow Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goal to stand, with the Swede scoring from an offside position to give Man Utd a two-goal cushion.

"It was never a red card. It was challenge from both of them. The foul is Phil Jones. He got the ball but went with the scissors. Sofiane Feghouli's foot was not high in the air, it was not deliberate," he told Sky Sports News.

"It was the key decision and it killed us. It put the game in a different perspective and was totally unfair for us. Phil made a meal of it, but you cannot blame him. Maybe he made a meal because he is the one who went dangerously and he is saving himself

"It was a big offside for the second goal. When the players are sprinting it is hard for the referees. I am the first to say that. But the players were walking. They should spot this."

West Ham now sit 13th in the Premier League table, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Mourinho: 'No sympathy for West Ham'
>
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Mike Riley, Sofiane Feghouli, Phil Jones, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-2 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'Title rivals will drop points'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'No sympathy for West Ham United'
Bilic slams Mike Riley performanceMourinho: 'Mata, Rashford made difference'Rashford: 'We need to keep winning'Juan Mata: 'Man Utd needed to win'Result: Manchester United beat 10-man West Ham
Team News: Martial drops to United benchIbrahimovic: 'I've made critics eat their balls'Man United 'cool interest in Lindelof'Olivier Giroud 'inspired' by Mkhitaryan goalSouthgate: 'Rooney still has big part to play'
> Manchester United Homepage
More West Ham United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-2 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'No sympathy for West Ham United'
 Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is congratulated by manager Jose Mourinho during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford made difference against West Ham'
Bilic slams Mike Riley performanceBilic "pleased" with West Ham displayJuan Mata: 'Man Utd needed to win'Result: Manchester United beat 10-man West HamTeam News: Martial drops to United bench
Andy Carroll feeling settled at West HamResult: Leicester end 2016 with win over West HamTeam News: West Ham unchanged against LeicesterLive Commentary: Leicester 1-0 West Ham - as it happenedHammers target January move for Xhaka?
> West Ham United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal19124341192240
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth197392631-524
10Southampton206681925-624
11Burnley2072112231-923
12Watford196492334-1122
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
15Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Hull City2034131744-2713
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand