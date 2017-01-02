Jan 2, 2017 at 5.15pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
0-2
Man UtdManchester United

Payet (29'), Nordtveit (91')
Feghouli (15')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Mata (63'), Ibrahimovic (78')
Darmian (42'), Valencia (75')

Juan Mata: 'Manchester United needed to beat West Ham United'

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata admits that his side "needed" their 2-0 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium.
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 19:25 UK

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has admitted that his side "needed" to beat West Ham United in their Premier League clash at the London Stadium this evening.

The Hammers were reduced to 10 men after just 15 minutes when Sofiane Feghouli was shown a controversial straight red card, and Man Utd squandered a glorious chance to take the lead when both Antonio Valencia and Jesse Lingard missed from point-blank range within seconds of each other.

However, Mata finally broke the deadlock just past the hour mark before Zlatan Ibrahimovic sealed the points and a seventh consecutive win in all competitions for Jose Mourinho's side.

"We needed to win. We knew some results from our rivals so we had to get the three points. We had to score and luckily we did it," Mata told Sky Sports News.

"It started to feel like one of those nights where you have chances and don't score. The manager said just try to score, try to create something.

"There were spaces so I just tried to stay there and create chances. The most important thing is we keep this run of results."

United now sit sixth in the Premier League table, just one point off the top four.

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Paul Lambert: 'We deserved to win'
